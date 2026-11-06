undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Best Vintage Store: Fremont Vintage Mall
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Walk down the stairs and you’re entering a Seattle treasure hunt. The multi-vendor shop winds through individually curated spaces packed with vintage clothing, records, furniture, art, jewelry, memorabilia, knickknacks, and collectibles—the kind of place best visited with someone else, because you’re going to need a person to show things to every 30 seconds. There are traces of the city’s grunge and music history, plenty for Seattle’s nerdier side, and the kind of hyper-specific nostalgia that hits when you spot a Garfield Happy Meal toy you haven’t thought about in 30 years. Macklemore even filmed scenes from the “Thrift Shop” music video here, which is exactly right for a place that captures everything that makes secondhand shopping in Seattle fun.