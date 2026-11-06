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Wharton Students Help Teachers Use AI in the Classroom
9 days ago
“The surprise for me has been how much teacher expertise the process demands,” says Esha Desai, L’27, WG’27, a Penn Carey Law and Wharton J.D./MBA candidate who led a collaborative workshop at a local high school. “We can’t build good AI-supported lessons without deeply understanding what teachers already do: their workflows, their instincts about students, their concerns about integrity.”