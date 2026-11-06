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Clash in the castle: Medieval Times dinner theater insiders allege animal cruelty, sexual harassment
9 days ago
A former Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament queen alleges sexual harassment, cyberbullying and doxxing in a lawsuit targeting workplace culture. For 43 years, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament performers across North America have captivated audiences as jousting knights and bejeweled ladies on horseback. But now the company’s own castle is...