undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GU’s First Year on Common App Previews New Era for Admissions
By Caroline Garland,8 days ago
After avoiding the Common Application for half a century, Georgetown University upended its undergraduate admissions process last year, moving to adopt the unified application portal used by more than 1,000 other higher education institutions for the 2026-27 admissions cycle. Georgetown was the last of its self-identified peer institutions to join...