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THE HOYA ECO CORNER | Tentacles, Toxins and Capitol Hill
By Jasmine Arora,6 days ago
Netflix’s 2026 horror-thriller series “Below” functions as a compelling eco-anxiety thriller. The show centers on environmental destruction through five key elements: a contaminated iceberg leaking toxins into coastal waters, an ancient giant squid displaced by warming ocean temperatures, a collapsed local fishery, corporate resource extraction and rising sea temperatures that ultimately kill the newly hatched squids despite human rescue attempts. While the show uses creature horror to channel environmental dread, oceanographic data demonstrates that its plot points reflect actual marine crises. “Below” brings real global climate issues to light and teaches essential lessons about how we can adapt to this inevitable change.