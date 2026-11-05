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The Psychology of Horror at Haunted Healy
By Jasmine Arora,5 days ago
The Georgetown Program Board (GPB) held its annual Haunted Healy event, linking psychology and neurobiology to frighten attendees on Oct. 24. Every October, students gather outside Healy Hall for Haunted Healy, an event that transforms university hallways into a maze of horror, with students stepping into the darkness and subjecting themselves to heart-pounding suspense, along with unexpected jump scares. The event lies at the intersection of spatial design and neurobiology, using surprise scares and building anticipation to evoke controlled, terrifying reactions.