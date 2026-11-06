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Hoyas Vanquish Hornets in Season Opener
By Lily Bendavid,8 days ago
The Georgetown University women’s basketball team beat the Delaware State University Hornets 84-47 at home Nov. 2, earning their first win in their first game of the year. The game kicked off the season for Georgetown (1-0), who looked to build on a mediocre showing last year, which ended with a 14-17 record and an eighth-place finish in the Big East Conference. So far, so good for the Hoyas, who took it to Delaware State (0-1) and outscored the Hornets by nearly double. They looked sharp from the 3-point and free-throw lines, and their defense was notably strong. As they play tougher teams this season, Georgetown must improve its field goal percentage.