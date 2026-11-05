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This dog is officially better at laundry than most of us
By Chris Centore,7 days ago
Meet Java, a five-year-old black Labrador from the Kansas City area who just earned a spot in the Guinness World Records. Her specialty? Hanging clothes on a line. Java managed to put eight clothespins on a clothesline in just one minute. And she didn’t just drop them on there. She had to pick up each pin, open it with her mouth and clip it onto the line. Java knows more than 200 tricks, but this might be the only one that makes her qualified to do actual chores around the house.