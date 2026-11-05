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Game #17: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Open Thread
By Jake DiBlasio,7 days ago
The New York Rangers started the week with a much-needed win against the St. Louis Blues and now take on their division rival, the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers had a rough start to the season coming into tonight's game with a 4-9-4 record. The Flyers are currently in last place of the Metropolitan Division, and the Rangers are in third but do have a few games in hand on the team's behind them.