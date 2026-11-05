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Neuronetics (STIM) Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Margin Expansion and Positive EBITDA
2 days ago
Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) reported stronger Q3 2026 profitability as Greenbrook growth, revenue-cycle improvements and a higher NeuroStar capital-sales mix lifted margins. The company maintained its full-year revenue outlook while tightening several expense and cash-flow ranges. Key Takeaways. Q3 2026 revenue increased 12.5% year over year to $42.0 million, led by...