undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TKO Q3 Earnings | Shapiro Q&A | HOF Ballots | Pollock & Thurston (Live at 8 p.m. ET)
By POST Wrestling Staff,7 days ago
John Pollock and Brandon Thurston dive into TKO’s third-quarter earnings, UFC’s big quarter, and WWE’s live event decline, along with Mark Shapiro’s Q&A comments. Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/YouTube: @POSTwrestling. Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/postwrestling.com. Wrestlenomics. Subscribe:. https://wrestlenomics.com/podcast/. Patreon:. Substack:. https://wrestlenomics.substack.com/. Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/YouTube. : @Wrestlenomics. Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/wrestlenomics.com.