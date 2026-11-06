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Free Diabetes Screening but Space is Limited
By Mary McClintock,9 days ago
A free diabetes screening event is coming up Saturday at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, in recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month. Union Hospital Community Health and Wellness Nurse Mindy Hoopingarner says the event runs from 8 to 11:30 Saturday morning in Reeves Auditorium and will include A-1-C blood sugar testing, blood pressure checks, and foot and eye exams.