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POST NEWS: Don Callis Family wins Blood and Guts, Paige returns to NXT & TKO on Crown Jewel
By POST Wrestling Staff,7 days ago
John Kleinchester covers the news for Thursday, November 5, including both Blood and Guts matches, the head-to-head night on NXT, TKO’s confidence ahead of Crown Jewel, and more. YouTube Members: video.postwrestling.com. Available for Double Double & Espresso members. Today’s News:. Listen to POST Daily News — your quick...