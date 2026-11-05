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Holmes’ versatility impacts Tech’s defense beyond stat sheet
By Keith Inglis,7 days ago
No. 15 Texas Tech football enters Saturday’s contest against West Virginia University as one of the top-ranked defensive pass-rushing units nationally. The Red Raiders hold the No. 7-ranked pass-rushing attack, averaging 3.25 sacks per game. While they recorded five sacks in their previous matchup against then-ranked No. 22 University of Arizona, fifth-year defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr.’s versatility anchored the attack.