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Convictions Premiere “Atonement” Music Video
By Caeman Amelio,6 days ago
Convictions have shared an official video for their new single “Atonement.” The band said the following:. “‘Atonement‘ is about coming to terms with the sacrifices we’ve made, the weight of our decisions, and the scars we’ve collected along the way. It’s about accepting the cost of holding on to faith, pursuing our purpose, and continuing this journey through music despite the hardships. There’s even a moment in the song where we reference our own band name, Convictions, as a declaration of who we are and what we stand for. Ultimately, it’s about taking ownership of our journey, making peace with the path we’ve chosen, and remaining unwavering in our convictions.”