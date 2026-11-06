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Traitors: New Blood Ep 9 Recap
8 days ago
Traitors: New Blood heats up as Rob Cesternino and Pooya break down episode 9’s blend of suspense and strategy, spotlighting the much-anticipated “poison chalice” twist. Rob and Pooya explore shifting dynamics as the roundtable looms and alliances face new tests inside the castle. The group weighs in on who holds the real power when suspicion turns toward Joe and Kriste, while Victor, shield in hand, continues to rewrite what it means to play loud as a Faithful.