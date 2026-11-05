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Survivor 51 Ep 7 Exit Interview
4 days ago
Fireworks erupt in Survivor as blindsides, shifting alliances, and emotional exits take center stage in this week’s episode. Host Rob Cesternino sits down with castaway Brady for an in-depth exit interview, diving into all the raw reactions and pivotal game moves that shook up the tribe. Survivor fans are in for a treat, as Brady gives his unfiltered perspective on trust, betrayal, and the chaos of Tribal Council.