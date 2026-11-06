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Mike Evans OUT, Nick Bosa IN vs Raiders in Week 9 // Latest on Other WRs, Including Brandon Aiyuk
9 days ago
San Francisco 49ers face mounting uncertainty as injuries rock their wide receiver corps ahead of a pivotal Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Mike Evans sidelined by Achilles tendonitis and Deebo Samuel still nursing a hamstring injury, the 49ers are left scrambling for options—sparking speculation about a potential trade for a new X receiver before the looming deadline.