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Somerset Man Sentenced to 32 Years in Federal Child Exploitation Case
By Greg Moore,9 days ago
A Somerset man has been sentenced to 32 years in federal prison following a joint investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Jesus Chavez, 33, was sentenced November 4, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier after previously pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. According to his plea agreement, Chavez used a hidden camera paired with his cellphone during October and November 2022 to record sexual abuse involving a minor. Detective Ryan Jones led the investigation for the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Blankenship prosecuted the federal case. Chavez also faces several pending state cases. A 2025 indictment in Pulaski Circuit Court charges him with multiple offenses, including third-degree rape, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, third-degree sodomy and human trafficking involving a victim under 18. His next appearance in that case is scheduled for January 7, 2027. Two additional multicount indictments returned in 2024 involve similar allegations, including one in Russell County. Chavez is scheduled to appear in Russell County court on November 10, 2026. Detective Ryan Jones is also investigating the state cases. The federal investigation was conducted through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative that coordinates federal, state and local efforts to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse and identify and rescue victims. The sheriff’s office credited Detective Ryan Jones, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work on the federal investigation and prosecution. The state charges remain pending. Chavez is presumed innocent of those allegations unless and until proven guilty in court.