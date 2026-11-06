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November Student of Month at Athens High is Ellen Wiker
9 days ago
The November Student of the Month at Athens High School is Ellen Wiker. Ellen is the daughter of Jeff and Violet Wiker of Athens. Ellen is described by her teachers as one of the most determined students they have ever had in class. When she puts her mind to something, she will make it happen. Ellen is active in numerous school-related extracurricular activities such as Leo Club, FFA, CES Mentoring, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honor Society. Her involvement in these extracurricular activities has provided her with numerous leadership experiences. She has served as the Leo Club President for two years.