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Community Thanksgiving Meal Returns; Volunteers are Sought
9 days ago
The Community Thanksgiving Meal returns again this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026. The event will be held at the VFW (formerly Gillmore’s Restaurant). Delivery of meals will again be offered this year for those unable to come dine-in and fellowship Thanksgiving Day. Carry outs will also be available that day. More details regarding how to request a delivery or dine-in reservation will be available and posted next week.