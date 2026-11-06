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IDS Imaging introduces IP69K-rated uEye SFA monitoring camera
By Add Us On Google,9 days ago
OBERSULM, Germany - IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH has expanded its uEye Live industrial monitoring camera family with the uEye SFA, an IP69K-rated model designed for applications involving dust, moisture, and high-pressure cleaning. The camera features an 8-megapixel Sony IMX678 image sensor from the STARVIS 2 series, designed for low-light...