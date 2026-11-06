undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bedford Co., Man Jailed After Alleged Knife Attack
By editor,9 days ago
A Hyndman, Bedford County man remains behind bars without bail following a violent public disturbance Wednesday evening, during which he allegedly attacked a neighbor and his underage daughter with a knife. Forty-three-year-old Donald Merkel, was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police after a brief scuffle outside a home along Brook Lane in Londonderry Township. According to investigators, the altercation began when Merkel reportedly made repeated derogatory comments about the male victim’s family. The dispute quickly escalated when Merkel pulled out a knife and attempted to attack the man’s family members. When the father intervened to protect his family, a scuffle ensued. Witnesses told state troopers that Merkel began wildly swinging the weapon, leaving the underage female victim with multiple cuts. The situation was brought under control when a nearby neighbor stepped in to assist the father. Together, the two men managed to disarm Merkel and detain him until state troopers arrived on the scene. According to online court records, Merkel is facing a variety of assault-related charges, including multiple felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with extreme indifference, and other related counts. Merkel was arraigned and subsequently transferred to the Bedford County Jail, where he is currently being housed after bail was denied.
2