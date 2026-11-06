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Warren Central wins fourth straight district championship
By Keith Phillips,8 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (VDN) — Warren Central High School’s football team captured its fourth consecutive district championship Thursday night with a 21-14 victory over Canton. The Vikings also completed a perfect regular season, improving to 10-0 under head coach Josh Morgan as they secured another district title and continued their winning momentum heading into the playoffs.
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