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OpenAI Released a Cybersecurity Model as Defenders Face New Demands
By Smartech Daily Team,9 days ago
OpenAI released a new cybersecurity model as researchers warn that artificial intelligence can help uncover flaws faster than defenders can fix them. A researcher used an OpenAI model to find a severe vulnerability in code used by Ubuntu servers, and the Debian Project issued a patch after he reported it, according to TechCrunch’s report.