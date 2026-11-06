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Police Reports: November 6, 2026
By More >>,9 days ago
Sometime between Halloween night and the next morning at 9:58 a.m., an unknown individual defaced the ninth-floor women’s bathroom of Geisert Hall with feces. A student worker took pictures of the scene and emailed it to the facilities manager. Multiple contradictory hateful messages, written on napkins with feces, were found in the pictures sent in the email. When BUPD was dispatched, custodial staff had already cleaned the bathroom. An investigation is ongoing.