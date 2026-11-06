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‘BRB’ of FilAms H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, ‘Forgotten Island’ earn Hollywood music awards nomination
By manilateam,9 days ago
Filipino American actress Elizabeth Hope Liza Soberano is making waves in the international entertainment scene after “BRB,” her collaboration with Grammy-winning singer and fellow Filipino American H.E.R. for the animated film “Forgotten Island,” earned a nomination at the 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). The...