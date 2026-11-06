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Professor Cori Anderson on Making STEM Accessible, Communicating Complex Ideas, and the Importance of Faculty Governance
By Hope Cognata,9 days ago
Welcome back to Office Hours, a series brought to you by the Features section! In these articles, Argus writers speak to faculty, staff, and members of the administration about their interests, classes, and lives on and off campus. First-year biology students might already be familiar with Cori Anderson, a Professor...