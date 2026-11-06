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WesCeleb Ryan Villano ’27 on Meaningful Football Memories, Musical Theater, and Mixing Worlds
By Willow Simon,9 days ago
The University prides itself on having extracurricular offerings that reflect its students’ diverse interests, and no one takes advantage of that more than Ryan Villano ’27. Whether it’s on Andrus Field as a running back for the football team, showing off the school as a tour guide in the Admissions Office, or onstage in productions of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “A Chorus Line,” Villano keeps his schedule absolutely jam-packed. This week, The Argus sat down with Villano to get insight into how he balances it all.