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IsoAcoustics GAIA-TITAN Neo Goes Retail After Debuting in JBL and Marten Flagship Speakers
By Ian White,9 days ago
Audiophiles will spend extraordinary amounts of money on loudspeakers, amplifiers, cables, and equipment racks, but the connection between their speakers and the floor is often treated as an afterthought. For decades, spikes were the default solution, even when they were digging holes into hardwood flooring or doing little to prevent unwanted vibration from traveling between the loudspeaker and its supporting surface.