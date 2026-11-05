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City of D’Iberville Planning Commission | Planning Workshop | November 10
By Gazette Staff,7 days ago
Notice is hereby given, advising that the Planning Commission for the City of D’Iberville will hold a Planning Workshop on November 10th, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in D’Iberville, Mississippi at 10383 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville, Mississippi for the purpose of reviewing the following applications. A full copy of the applications and maps depicting the locations of these properties are available for you to review at D’Iberville City Hall.