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Mitutoyo and NHRA Announce Strategic Partnership
By Drag Illustrated,4 days ago
Mitutoyo America Corporation and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) announced a strategic partnership for the 2027-2029 racing seasons, bringing together two organizations with a shared commitment to precision measurement, performance and education. Under the agreement, Mitutoyo will serve as the Official Precision Measurement Partner of NHRA, creating new opportunities to connect precision measurement with the people and communities that make drag racing possible.