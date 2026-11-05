undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Resilience Starts with Material Choices:
5 days ago
The packaging industry thrives on speed and reliability. Yet this very strength can become a risk when supply chains come under pressure from geopolitical tensions, volatile raw material markets, and growing regulatory requirements. Sustainability is therefore increasingly becoming a management issue: Companies that decarbonize their material and energy decisions and broaden their raw material base not only reduce emissions but also lower dependencies and make their value chains more resilient.