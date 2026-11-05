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Betting menu changes, early ending highlight Big M weekend
By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations,7 days ago
East Rutherford, NJ – The Meadowlands is going to make some betting menu changes this weekend when live racing resumes Friday (Nov. 6) and Saturday (Nov. 7), and, in addition, the mile oval will host 13 races for both cards, which will get harness fans – and harness horsemen and women – out of the track a little earlier so they can recharge for the next day.