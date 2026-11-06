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Tony Cragg’s Freestanding Wit at Marian Goodman Gallery, New York
9 days ago
Tony Cragg’s exhibition at Marian Goodman Gallery in Tribeca opens with Versus (2018), a monumental sculpture in bronze standing at the top of the entrance steps. Head-on, it is a round mass of crowded elliptical forms, nearly nine feet tall and about as wide, spherical at its center and opening up toward its edges. Its parts, polished and folding as they twist, are multiplied in variations across the sculpture, like particles caught in a chain reaction. A step to the side shows that the spherical cluster is barely two and a half feet deep, making it a relief sculpture in the round. With each shift of position, the cluster opens onto new configurations. Thus Versus departs from the sphere in two directions. Seen head-on, the ellipses remain densely packed from center to edge until they flare out along the silhouette to admit light. Seen from the side, the sculpture is flattened into a formally exuberant discus cast in bronze.