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Kormanec and Ozzient Make International Waves With Their Collaboration, Reaching #1 on iTunes Germany
By Logan,9 days ago
The collaborative single “Waves” reaches the top of Germany’s iTunes R&B/Soul chart, marking a major international milestone for both independent artists. Independent artists Kormanec and Ozzient are making an international impression with their collaborative single, “Waves,” which has officially reached #1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart in Germany. The track has also climbed to #10 on Germany’s iTunes All Genres chart, demonstrating its reach beyond its genre category.