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The Climate and Food Justice Club fights scary reality of plastic waste
By Aleida Méndez-Sippen,8 days ago
After a night of trick-or-treating, bellies are full of candy, but sidewalks are littered with their wrappers. The morning after Halloween, the Climate and Food Justice Club organized a candy wrapper cleanup in Coolidge Corner from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Club members and Brookline residents attended to volunteer and connect with like-minded climate activists.
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