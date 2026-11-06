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Kent Silver Alert Refers to Young
By Aisha Mahmoud,8 days ago
A Silver Alert involving someone named Young has been associated with Kent. A Young Silver Alert in Kent is referenced in a Washington State Patrol post on Facebook. Silver Alerts for vulnerable adults have become a familiar occurrence around Kent in recent months. Earlier this year, a Silver Alert was issued for Shane Ryan, described as a missing vulnerable adult last seen in Kent, according to iLoveKent. That report said Ryan was reported missing on April 3 but had not actually been seen since March 31, illustrating how reporting delays can complicate these cases.