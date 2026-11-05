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Amazon Cuts 95 More Washington Jobs, Tying Latest Hit to October Layoffs
By Emily Tran,6 days ago
Amazon has disclosed roughly 95 more job cuts across Washington state, according to a filing made public this week that ties the losses to layoffs the company already announced last month rather than a fresh round of reductions. The cuts hit software engineers, product managers, program managers and other staff tied to Amazon's Stores business, with notices landing at 17 offices and warehouses between September and October.
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