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Jalen Brunson guest-stars as Detective Jay Madison on Law & Order: SVU
By Get More Sports,9 days ago
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made a guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, playing Detective Jay Madison in the episode titled “Forsaken.” In a scene with series lead Mariska Hargitay, Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson — identified in the show as the Knicks assistant coach — is briefly visible as Hargitay enters a restaurant where Brunson is seated at a bar.