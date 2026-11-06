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Parsons draws on Lapu-Lapu legacy ahead of UFC return vs. José Souza
By Get More Sports,8 days ago
More than 500 years after Lapu-Lapu defeated Ferdinand Magellan at the Battle of Mactan, the Filipino warrior’s legacy continues to resonate for UFC welterweight Jonny Parsons. Parsons, a Filipino-American whose mother is from Cebu, said he only learned of Lapu-Lapu’s story in 2020 and found a personal connection to the fighter’s resilience and spirit.