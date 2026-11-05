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Why Industrial Style Sliding Doors Work Well as Room Dividers?
3 days ago
An industrial-style sliding door, with its exposed black track and steel-framed panels, divides an open-plan space without needing the wall space a hinged door would otherwise require. This makes it a particularly good fit for a home office carved out of a living room, or a walk-in wardrobe created within a bedroom. Direct Doors supplies industrial-style sliding doors designed for this kind of flexible, open-plan use.