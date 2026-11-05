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Richland County Pedestrian Killed After Two Cars Hit Them on U.S. 321
By Alexis Villarreal,2 days ago
A pedestrian died Monday night after being struck by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 321 in Richland County, with the crash happening near Sharpe Road around 6:20 p.m. The pedestrian had been walking north in the southbound lane when a southbound 2025 Nissan Sentra and a northbound 2021 Mazda CX-9 both hit them. They died from their injuries at the scene.