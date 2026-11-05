undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AAAHC standards move into MedTrainer platform to support year-round survey readiness
By OR Today Magazine,4 days ago
Partnership embeds accreditation standards in policy templates now, with AI assistant and policy review tools to follow. Accreditation doesn’t happen only on survey day. A new partnership between the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and MedTrainer is designed to help ambulatory care organizations stay aligned with accreditation standards across the full cycle.