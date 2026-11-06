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DOL Final PBM Rule Books a 1% Price Cut Worth $818M a Year
By Sam,9 days ago
Pharmacy benefit managers must disclose rebates, spread, pharmacy clawbacks and price protection payments to fiduciaries of large self-insured ERISA plans for plan years beginning on or after July 1, 2027, under a final rule the Department of Labor announced on October 29, 2026. Its impact analysis values the result at $818.4 million a year: a 1% cut in drug prices on $81.8 billion of spend for 52.9 million adults.