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Calling All Captains: Registration Still Open for Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade
By Krys DeWind,6 days ago
Written By: Shannon Martin, Communications and Marketing. The holiday season is just around the corner, and the City of Palm Coast is reminding local boat owners that there is still time to be part of one of the community’s favorite holiday traditions! Registration remains open for the 43rd Annual Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade, taking place Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 6 p.m. along the Intracoastal Waterway.