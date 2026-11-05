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MacArthur Fellow examines barriers to generational wealth at 2026-27 B.C. Franklin Lecture
6 days ago
Questions of property ownership, generational wealth and economic justice took center stage at The University of Tulsa College of Law’s annual Buck Colbert Franklin Memorial Civil Rights Lecture, which featured nationally recognized property law scholar Thomas W. Mitchell. Held in honor of Franklin, an attorney who represented Greenwood residents...