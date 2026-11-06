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Larry J. White, 78, Angelica
By Wellsvillesun,8 days ago
Larry J. White age 78 of Common Road, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday (November 4, 2026) surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wellsville, NY the son of Daniel Boone White and Nellie Terwilliger White, he was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Angelica Central School. Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Angelica, and married the love of his life Angie Metatos White on July 20, 1972. He was a lifelong logger, and also retired from the Angelica Highway Department. Larry loved being outdoors doing all sorts of projects and work.