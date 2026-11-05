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Blues/Folk Legend to play at Birdseye Hollow Farm and Distillery in Hammondsport NY
By Wellsvillesun,5 days ago
Mathis Haug playing live November 12, 5 p.m-7 p.m. HAMMONDSPORT– Birdseye Hollow Farm and Distillery located at 8398 County Route 96 in Hammondsport is hosting Blues Session No.1, on Thursday November 12, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Part one of a series of special events featuring National Recording artist Mathis Haug, Nicknamed the Music Man, Haug is a German-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer whose music moves between blues, folk, country, and rock.
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