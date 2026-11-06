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Slow Start Dooms Macon in Tenesseee
By Lauren Kaba,9 days ago
(KNOXVILLE, Tenn.) – The Macon Mayhem fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-3 late on Thursday night after a thrilling comeback effort. The Ice Bears got off to a hot start, taking an early lead just 57 seconds into the first period with a goal from Davide Gaeta, assisted by Cam Tobey and Billy Roche. The Ice Bears tallied another goal at 17:39 as Kolten Olynek found the back of the net, assisted by Gaeta and Guo, giving Knoxville a two-goal lead heading into the second period.